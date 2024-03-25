Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 61175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Insider Activity at Delek US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.