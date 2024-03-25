Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Fonterra Shareholders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Fonterra Shareholders Fund Price Performance
About Fonterra Shareholders Fund
Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fonterra Shareholders Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
Receive News & Ratings for Fonterra Shareholders Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonterra Shareholders Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.