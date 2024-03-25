Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,205. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
