Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,205. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCDL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.