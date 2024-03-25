HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $66.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HF Sinclair traded as high as $62.47 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 62127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DINO

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.