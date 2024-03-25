Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,565 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,254,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,882,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $708,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

UNP stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.23. 130,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.17 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.