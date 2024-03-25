Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

