ZRC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

