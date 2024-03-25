Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

