Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 136 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.86. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

