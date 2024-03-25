Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $601,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $99.64. 460,099 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
