Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,873. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $180.54 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

