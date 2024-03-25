34,653 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. 161,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.