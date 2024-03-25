Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

