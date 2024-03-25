Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,273 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

