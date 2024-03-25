Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $39.06. 683,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

