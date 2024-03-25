Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 918,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $211,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.80. 140,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,351. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

