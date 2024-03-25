Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.13 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

