Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $244.70 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.17 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.96. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

