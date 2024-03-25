Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. 92,449 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

