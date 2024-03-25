Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,752. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

