Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. IQVIA makes up 2.1% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.43. 38,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.08.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

