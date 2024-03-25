Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETN opened at $315.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

