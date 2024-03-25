Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 140 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $156.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.