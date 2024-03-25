Timbercreek Financial Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TF opened at C$7.77 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.743295 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

