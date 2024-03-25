ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $440,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

RSPU opened at $55.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.