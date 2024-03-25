ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $258.70 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.15 and a 200 day moving average of $215.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

