ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

