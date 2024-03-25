OKB Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.56 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One OKB token can now be bought for $64.93 or 0.00096722 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $16.01 billion and $13.56 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.
OKB Token Profile
OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OKB
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
