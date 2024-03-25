Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 262,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $82.20 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

