Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $174.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

