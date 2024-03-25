Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $288.74 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $288.74 million and $14.82 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

