Dero Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $73.26 million and approximately $9,694.82 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00007618 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,222.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.00726875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00132961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00060050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00210666 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00128343 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.