Bitcoin Price Tops $67,222.21 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,321.86 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $67,222.21 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.00726875 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00060050 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00128343 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000416 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,664,012 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
