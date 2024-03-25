Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 9,879 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

