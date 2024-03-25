Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WesBanco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 10.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

