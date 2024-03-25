Bill Few Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

