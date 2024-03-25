Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 308 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $142.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.