U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

