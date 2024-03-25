Cambridge Advisors Inc. Invests $196,000 in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance

MAXI opened at $27.89 on Monday. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Get Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.