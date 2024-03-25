Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSR opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $92.56.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.