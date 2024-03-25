First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.15 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.