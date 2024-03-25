Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

