Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.