Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 750.0%.

Shares of MERC opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.82. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

