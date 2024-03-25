Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

BFC opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $832.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.27. Bank First has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $92.50.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank First by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFC. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

