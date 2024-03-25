Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canlan Ice Sports Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.17. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56. The stock has a market cap of C$53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05.
