Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ARESF stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
