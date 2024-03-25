Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
