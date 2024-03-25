NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
