Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

